ColossusXT Price Up 123% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 123% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010479 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001435 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,410,646,700 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

