Color Platform Market Capitalization Tops $411,716.19 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $411,716.19 and approximately $16.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

