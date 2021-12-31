Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC decreased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Coherent makes up 3.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Coherent by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

COHR opened at $267.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.85 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

