Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 59,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,297,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.