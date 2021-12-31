Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

