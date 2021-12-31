Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $242.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

