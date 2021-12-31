Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,838,000 after purchasing an additional 152,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

