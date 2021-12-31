Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

CCO stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

