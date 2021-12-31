Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.0872 on Top Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $249,830.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

