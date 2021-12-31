Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $141.19 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

