Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post $593.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.20 million. Cinemark posted sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.