Cincinnati Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Targa Resources stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

