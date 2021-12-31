Cincinnati Insurance Co. Invests $197,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $48,108,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

