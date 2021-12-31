Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $34.04 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.64. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,469. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

