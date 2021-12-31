Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

