Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,394 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,458. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

