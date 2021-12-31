Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $577,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $180.31. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.83 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

