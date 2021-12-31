CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

