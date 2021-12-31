Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

