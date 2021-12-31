Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.86

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.86 and last traded at $154.35, with a volume of 150721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after buying an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

