Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $161,000.

ACWI stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.017 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

