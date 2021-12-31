Choate Investment Advisors Sells 985 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

