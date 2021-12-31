Choate Investment Advisors Sells 256 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.