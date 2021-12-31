Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,106 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.57 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

