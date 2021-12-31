Choate Investment Advisors Has $904,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.