Choate Investment Advisors Has $738,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $385.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

