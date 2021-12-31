Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,216,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,103,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,796.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,192 shares of company stock valued at $447,800,678. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

