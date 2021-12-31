Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,747.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,740.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,758.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

