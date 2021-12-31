Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. 13,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,495,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239,797 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

