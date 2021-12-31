China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 16,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 60,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.25.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.