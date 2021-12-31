Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.55

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 1926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHW. Raymond James raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.74. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The firm has a market cap of C$239.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 in the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

