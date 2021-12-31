Chenyu Caroline Cai Sells 6,296 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Stock

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chenyu Caroline Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 2,802 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $27,375.54.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

