Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 500 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CHE opened at $529.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.66. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chemed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
