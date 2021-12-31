Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 500 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHE opened at $529.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.66. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chemed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

