Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

