Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 173.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 131,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 59.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

