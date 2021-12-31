Centric Cash (CNS) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars.

