Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Acquires C$25,311.20 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at C$252,239.20.

Shares of CEE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68. Centamin plc has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

