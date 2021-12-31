Cellframe Reaches Market Cap of $29.96 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cellframe has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $29.96 million and approximately $918,561.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Cellframe

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,669,846 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

