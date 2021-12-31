CEEK VR Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $504.89 million and $15.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006950 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

