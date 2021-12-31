CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of CBIZ worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,051,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBIZ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

