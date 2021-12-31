Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Head to Head Analysis

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cars.com alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cars.com and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 157.76%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61%

Volatility and Risk

Cars.com has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 2.06 -$817.12 million $0.29 56.28 MariMed $50.90 million 5.72 $2.14 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Summary

MariMed beats Cars.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.