Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.