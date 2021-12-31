CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Down 3.6%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 25,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,481,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,041,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,021,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.