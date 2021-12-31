CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.65. CareMax shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 931 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

