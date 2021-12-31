Capital Square LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $339.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.36 and its 200 day moving average is $303.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

