Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $116,654.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.