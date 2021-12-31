Capital Analysts LLC Sells 859 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $342.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $263.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

