Capital Analysts LLC Sells 8,304 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $115.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

