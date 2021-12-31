Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $110.45 on Friday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $91.39 and a one year high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75.

