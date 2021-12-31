Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after buying an additional 635,858 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 139,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 82,898 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 63,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA opened at $46.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

